BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Update

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BT Brands Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 1,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.15. BT Brands has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of BT Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

