Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.74-$6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.74 – $6.98 EPS.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE CPT traded up $3.52 on Friday, hitting $110.05. 762,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,475. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.46 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPT shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an underweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

