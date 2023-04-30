Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.74 – $6.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90. Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.74-$6.98 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CPT stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

