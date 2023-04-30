Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Short Interest Update

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the March 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of CANF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.74. 20,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,898. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CANF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Can-Fite BioPharma

About Can-Fite BioPharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CANF Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

