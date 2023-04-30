CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the March 31st total of 400,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CapitaLand China Trust Stock Performance

CLDHF stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.83 and a 1-year high of C$0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83.

About CapitaLand China Trust

CapitaLand China Trust (CLCT), formerly known as CapitaLand Retail China Trust, is Singapore's largest China-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Upon completion of the transformational acquisition of five business parks and balance 49% interest in Rock Square, CLCT's enlarged portfolio will comprise of 13 shopping malls and five business park properties.

