Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Captiva Verde Wellness Price Performance
CPIVF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Captiva Verde Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile
