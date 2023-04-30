Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the March 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness Price Performance

CPIVF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Captiva Verde Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Get Captiva Verde Wellness alerts:

Captiva Verde Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.