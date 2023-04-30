Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 126,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 73,512 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics by 2,240.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 108,228 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 66.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,028. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of -0.13. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.70.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

