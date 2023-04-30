Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Short Interest Up 19.3% in April

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cardlytics by 664.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 399,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 210.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 332,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Cardlytics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. 595,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.58.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.06. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 155.85%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

