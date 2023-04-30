CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,278 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 2.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $144,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 72.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $70.03. 1,308,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,966. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMX. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on CarMax from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

