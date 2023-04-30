Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.00 billion-$22.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.02 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,182. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.12. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

