Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at 888 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CARR. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07. Carrier Global has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

