Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Short Interest Update

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

CCAI remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Get Cascadia Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 7.5% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,955,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 12.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,773 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition by 39.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cascadia Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,890,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.