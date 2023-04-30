Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $90.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casella Waste Systems

In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley E. Sayward sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $37,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,724. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.72. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $91.10.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.14 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.71%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

