Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0606 on Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0606 or 0.00000212 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $665.68 million and $19.99 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,679,592,979 coins and its circulating supply is 10,979,812,937 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,677,393,239 with 10,977,744,994 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05794094 USD and is up 6.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $14,701,533.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

