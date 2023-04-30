Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Director Purchases $213,500.00 in Stock

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) Director Richard Sun acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

CATY opened at $31.87 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $299.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 376.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Stories

