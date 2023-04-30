Celer Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13.92 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $163.83 million and approximately $13.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

