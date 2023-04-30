Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Celularity Trading Down 31.0 %
NASDAQ CELUW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,046. Celularity has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07.
About Celularity
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELUW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.