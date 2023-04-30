Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Short Interest Update

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Celularity Trading Down 31.0 %

NASDAQ CELUW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,046. Celularity has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Celularity alerts:

About Celularity

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.