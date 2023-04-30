Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at Desjardins

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVE. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.07.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$22.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.90 and a 12-month high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 3.2532189 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. Insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

