Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 2.0% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $611,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 76,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.83. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

