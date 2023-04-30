CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.48-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48 to $1.50 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. 3,674,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,083. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

