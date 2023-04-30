Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Centogene Stock Performance

NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 538,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,416. Centogene has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centogene

About Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

