Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 24.6% in April

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Centogene Stock Performance
NASDAQ CNTG traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 538,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,416. Centogene has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centogene
About Centogene
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
See Also
