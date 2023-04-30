Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Short Interest Update

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,500 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 814,400 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet Trading Up 0.9 %

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. 110,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $43.43.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.