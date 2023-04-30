Ceragon Networks (CRNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 1st. Ceragon Networks has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $75.53 million during the quarter.

Shares of CRNT opened at $1.95 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $164.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.38.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 69,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 118,238 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

