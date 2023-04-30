Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Charter Communications Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $25.95 on Friday, reaching $368.70. 2,875,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,658. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $515.66. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.95.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 656.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

