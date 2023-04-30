Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,100.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.5 %

CMG stock opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,660.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,567.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $2,071.00. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,938,320,000 after acquiring an additional 114,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,955,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $815,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

