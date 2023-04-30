Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2023 earnings at $12.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $43.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $11.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $14.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $11.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $52.05 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $1,940.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $2,050.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $2,071.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,660.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,567.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock valued at $21,674,555 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,620,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,938,320,000 after buying an additional 114,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,955,068,000 after buying an additional 23,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,590,745,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $769,954,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

