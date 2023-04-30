ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Up 16.3% in April

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the March 31st total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Trading Down 1.1 %

COFS stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 13,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Announces Dividend

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.91%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

