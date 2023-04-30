Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.70-5.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.69 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.03-$3.09 EPS.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.63.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.