Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $540.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTAS. Argus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $455.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.73 and a 200 day moving average of $441.35. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

