Citigroup Boosts Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target to $113.50

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.88.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.60.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 58.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.