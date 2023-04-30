Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Cut to Market Perform at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Citizens Community Bancorp stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $105.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

