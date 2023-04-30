Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Update

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 335,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Shares of CLSD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 287,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,548. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Clearside Biomedical

CLSD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.