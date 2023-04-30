CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. CMS Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $3.06-3.12 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.06-$3.12 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 606.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

