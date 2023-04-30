Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,333,000 after buying an additional 1,152,207 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 864.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 1,012,720 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 627.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,818,000 after buying an additional 460,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.66.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. 1,353,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

