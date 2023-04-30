Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Short Interest Down 10.7% in April

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,300 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 299,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

COLM traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.54. 924,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,604. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.31. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $820.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. True Signal LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.