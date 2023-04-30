Community Health Systems (CYH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Community Health Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 6.9 %

NYSE CYH opened at $6.34 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $867.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,407,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,532,000 after acquiring an additional 198,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,824,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 497,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,366,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 705,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Stories

