Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Update

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Performance

CDAQ stock remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Friday. 278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,506. Compass Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05.

Get Compass Digital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Compass Digital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,316,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 191,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 94.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 366,419 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 59.5% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 171,721 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Compass Digital Acquisition by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 349,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.