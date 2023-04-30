COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Short Interest Down 35.1% in April

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 4,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPS. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, COMPASS Pathways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,472,000. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways Stock Performance

Shares of CMPS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. 146,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,139. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $6.54 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $341.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.