CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Update

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the March 31st total of 2,120,000 shares. Approximately 22.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 216,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In related news, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 158,576 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $989,514.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,353,714 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,175.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 766,428 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $4,790,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 158,576 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $989,514.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,353,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,175.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,480 shares of company stock worth $6,066,506. 23.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 23.9% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,933,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 566,355 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $1,548,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,039,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after buying an additional 135,421 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

Shares of CMPO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.50. 166,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,671. CompoSecure has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $584.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMPO. Compass Point began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.