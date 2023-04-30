Condor Capital Management Acquires 6,120 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $252.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.