Condor Capital Management Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $157.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

