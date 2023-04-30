Condor Capital Management Has $4.31 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 169.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,396 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITM opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.07.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

