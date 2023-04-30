Condor Capital Management Increases Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned 0.10% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $7,648,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 892,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 518,324 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,978,000 after buying an additional 497,391 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $4,997,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 289,413 shares during the period. 42.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

