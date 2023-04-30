Condor Capital Management Increases Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 22,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of XBI opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

