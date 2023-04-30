Condor Capital Management Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Condor Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned about 0.28% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $47.96 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

