Condor Capital Management Purchases 16,184 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Condor Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,184 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.1 %

WH opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $91.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $461,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

