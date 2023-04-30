Condor Capital Management Raises Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Condor Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management owned approximately 0.78% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 1.40. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 800.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

Featured Stories

