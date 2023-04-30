Condor Capital Management Raises Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.8% of Condor Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Danaher by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.71.

Danaher Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE DHR opened at $236.91 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.06. The stock has a market cap of $174.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

