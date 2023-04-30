Condor Capital Management Trims Position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU)

Condor Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,284 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYMU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

Shares of HYMU opened at $21.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

