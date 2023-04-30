CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. CONMED also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.77-$0.82 EPS.

CNMD traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.57. The stock had a trading volume of 703,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,889. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.71 and a 200 day moving average of $98.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.96. CONMED has a 1 year low of $71.09 and a 1 year high of $140.21.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.66 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.17%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CONMED from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.00.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $2,727,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,115 shares in the company, valued at $101,386.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after buying an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CONMED by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CONMED by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in CONMED by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

